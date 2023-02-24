Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Kiev has lost up to 240 military on the Donetsk direction and 19 pieces of equipment, including the US M777 howitzer over past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On the Donetsk direction ...

Enemy losses over the past day in this direction amounted to up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, a D-44 anti-tank gun, and one US-made M777 artillery system," the ministry said in a statement.

On the Kupyansk direction, more than 60 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed, the ministry added.

On the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Kiev lost up to 140 military, three armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, as well as Msta-B, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, the statement read.