Ukraine Loses Up To 260 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 260 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine continued offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman and South Donetsk directions over the given period, the ministry said in a statement. In the Donetsk direction, Russia repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian troops.

"Up to 260 Ukrainian military, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction over the past day," the ministry said.

In the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian troops repulsed three attacks by Kiev, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine has lost up to 190 military.

Additionally, the Russian armed  forces repelled four attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the statement read.

