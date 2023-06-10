UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Up To 300 Military, 4 Leopard Tanks Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 300 troops and four Leopard tanks, among other losses, in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions alone over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The total losses of Ukrainian forces in these directions over the past day amounted up to 300 service people, nine tanks, four of which are Leopard, 11 infantry fighting vehicles, including five US-made Bradley, 14 armored military vehicles, six vehicles, as well as a French-made self-propelled howitzer Cezar," the ministry said.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russian armed grouping Vostok, using air and artillery support, managed to repel two Ukrainian battalion-sized attacks, the ministry said. Another two Ukrainian columns of armored vehicles were shelled and repelled.

Russian forces also repelled three attacks by Ukrainian motorized infantry companies in the Donetsk People's Republic and Zaporizhzhia Region.

