Ukraine Loses Up To 300 Military, Mercenaries In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Moscow

Published April 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The total losses of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to up to 300 military and mercenaries, as well as 17 pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, up to 300 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, three infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, eight vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in this (Donetsk) direction," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued to destroy units of the enemy in the western part of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk. The units of the airborne forces stopped the enemy's attempts to bring additional reserves into the city from flanks, the ministry added.

