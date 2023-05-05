Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 300 military and mercenaries, as well as nine pieces of military equipment, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, up to 300 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, three infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, one Grad MLRS fighting vehicle, as well as an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction)," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued to destroy units of the enemy in the western part of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, with the support of the units of the airborne forces, the ministry added.