Ukraine Loses Up to 410 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 410 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Up to 410 Ukrainian military, four tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, an M777 artillery system manufactured by the United States, and an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction) over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian armed forces also repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, the ministry said, noting that no penetrations into Russia's defense lines were allowed.