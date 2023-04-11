Close
Ukraine Loses Up To 450 Military, 3 Tanks In Bakhmut In 24 Hours- Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Military, 3 Tanks in Bakhmut in 24 Hours- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 450 military, three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, other equipment in Bakhmut in the past 24 hour, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The enemy's losses in the past 24 hours amounted to over 450 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, six armored vehicles, six cars, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers, also two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery combat radar stations," the statement said.

Russia's private military company Wagner Group's assault detachments are fighting to seize neighborhoods in central part of Bakhmut, pushing enemy to western outskirts, the ministry added.

