Open Menu

Ukraine Loses Up To 480 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine Loses Up to 480 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 480 military and 12 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry said on Thursday.

Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts at counteroffensive in the Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman and South Donetsk directions, the ministry said, adding that Russia repelled 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two in the South Donetsk direction, and three in the Krasnyi Lyman direction. Another attack was repulsed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"During the hostilities, the enemy's losses amounted to 480 Ukrainian military, six pickup trucks, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.

In the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Ukraine lost over 180 military, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a UK-made AS90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery mount, two Msta-B howitzers, three D-20 guns, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vehicle Donetsk Tank

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

36 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World