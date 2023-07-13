Ukraine Loses Up to 480 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 480 military and 12 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry said on Thursday.

Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts at counteroffensive in the Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman and South Donetsk directions, the ministry said, adding that Russia repelled 16 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, two in the South Donetsk direction, and three in the Krasnyi Lyman direction. Another attack was repulsed in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"During the hostilities, the enemy's losses amounted to 480 Ukrainian military, six pickup trucks, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.

In the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Ukraine lost over 180 military, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a UK-made AS90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery mount, two Msta-B howitzers, three D-20 guns, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.