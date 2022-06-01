UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Losing 60-100 Fighters Dead, 500 Injured Daily - Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Ukraine Losing 60-100 Fighters Dead, 500 Injured Daily - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Ukraine's forces are losing between 60 and 100 people killed and 500 wounded every day in combat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US media.

"The situation in the east is very difficult. We are losing 60 to 100 soldiers per day as killed in action and something around five hundred people as wounded in action," Zelenskyy told the Newsmax broadcaster late on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the situation is particularly difficult in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in the eastern Luhansk region.

Russia launched its special military operation on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

