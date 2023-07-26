Ukraine Losing Between 1,000 and 10,000 Combat Drones Monthly - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Ukraine is estimated to be losing up to 10,000 drones in combat every month, while the authorities claim the ballpark is closer to 1,000, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov told the newspaper that about 1,000 Ukrainian drones were being destroyed in combat by Russian forces, but the newspaper also cited the UK based think tank Royal United Services Institute as estimating Ukraine's monthly drone losses at 10,000.

Fedorov, who is in charge of drone production in Ukraine, was cited as saying that the country was striving for constantly modernizing its unmanned aerial vehicles, including by using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The deputy prime minister admitted that AI poses a "threat to the future," but added that Kiev must prioritize to ensure its own security.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has committed $10 million to a Ukrainian startup producing drones and other defense technology, and he is interested in further investment, the newspaper said, citing sources.

The Ukrainian Defense ministry has reportedly shared with Ukrainian - but also foreign - drone producing companies the technology of Russian jamming weapons, which the newspaper described as one of the world's most sophisticated, for them to be able to test the efficacy of their products.