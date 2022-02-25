Ukraine Lost Control of Zmiinyi Island in Odesa Region - Border Service

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Ukraine has lost control of the Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region, the country's border service said on Thursday.

"The infrastructure of Zmiinyi Island was destroyed after shelling by naval artillery.

In addition, communication with the border guards and the military of Ukraine was lost. According to the latest information, the Zmiinyi Island has been captured. During the day, the enemy tried to scare the Ukrainian defenders of the island with demands to surrender," the border service said in a statement.