Ukraine Lost Nearly 21,000 Soldiers, Over 2,000 Pieces of Equipment in July - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Ukraine lost 20,824 soldiers and 2,227 pieces of military equipment during battles in July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"Over the past month, as a result of the successful activities of our troops, the losses of the enemy amounted to more than 20,800 servicemen, to be exact, 20,824 people, and 2,227 pieces of various weapons," Shoigu told military officials, adding that Kiev lost 10 Leopard tanks.