UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Lost Over 8,300 Military, 149 Tanks, 300 Combat Vehicles In November - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Ukraine Lost Over 8,300 Military, 149 Tanks, 300 Combat Vehicles in November - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Ukraine's losses in November amounted to more than 8,300 military, five airplanes, 10 helicopters, 149 tanks, and more than 300 armored vehicles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The enemy's losses in November amounted to more than 8,300 military, five airplanes, 10 helicopters, 149 tanks and more than 300 armored combat vehicles," the minister said.

Shoigu added that significant damage was caused to the manpower and equipment of Ukraine's military in the South Donetsk and the Luhansk-Donetsk directions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Donetsk November

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

12 minutes ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

38 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

53 minutes ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

1 hour ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

1 hour ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.