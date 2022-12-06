Ukraine Lost Over 8,300 Military, 149 Tanks, 300 Combat Vehicles in November - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Ukraine's losses in November amounted to more than 8,300 military, five airplanes, 10 helicopters, 149 tanks, and more than 300 armored vehicles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Shoigu added that significant damage was caused to the manpower and equipment of Ukraine's military in the South Donetsk and the Luhansk-Donetsk directions.