UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Lost Some 7,500 People On Contact Line Since June 4 - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ukraine Lost Some 7,500 People on Contact Line Since June 4 - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops have lost about 7,500 military both killed and injured on the line of contact alone since June 4, The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over the past day, Ukraine unsuccessfully conducted offensives in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, continuing to suffer losses, the ministry said.

"In total, since June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost about 7,500 people killed and wounded on the line of contact alone, not counting the dead military personnel as a result of the use of Russian long-range precision weapons and aviation in the depths of Ukrainian territory," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Ukraine Russia Donetsk June

Recent Stories

UAE and Malta exchange experiences in Anti-Money L ..

UAE and Malta exchange experiences in Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Finan ..

29 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development pro ..

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.