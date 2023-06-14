Ukraine Lost Some 7,500 People on Contact Line Since June 4 - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops have lost about 7,500 military both killed and injured on the line of contact alone since June 4, The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over the past day, Ukraine unsuccessfully conducted offensives in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, continuing to suffer losses, the ministry said.

"In total, since June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost about 7,500 people killed and wounded on the line of contact alone, not counting the dead military personnel as a result of the use of Russian long-range precision weapons and aviation in the depths of Ukrainian territory," the ministry said in a statement.