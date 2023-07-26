Open Menu

Ukraine Lost Up To 210 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Russian Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Ukraine Lost Up to 210 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 210 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions.

The ministry also mentioned that four Ukrainian attacks have been repelled in the Donetsk direction.

"Enemy losses per day amounted to 210 Ukrainian servicemen, seven armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, D-20 and D-30 guns, as well as a US-made howitzer M119," the ministry said in a statement.

