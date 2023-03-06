Ukraine Lost Up to 225 in Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 225 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past day after active military actions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction during the active actions of the South group of troops and artillery fire over the past day there were destroyed up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers, five armored vehicles, nine combat infantry vehicles, five pickup trucks, four cars, a multiple-launch rocket system BM-27 Uragan and a 122-mm howitzer D-30," the ministry said in a statement.

In the Krasnyi Lyman direction Kiev lost over 160 soldiers, one tank, three combat infantry vehicles, five armored vehicles and multiple-launch rocket system BM-21 Grad, the ministry added.