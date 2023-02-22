Ukraine Lost Up to 250 Killed, Wounded in Past Day in Donetsk direction - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Russian forces continue their offensive in the Donetsk direction, Ukraine's forces losses amounted to 250 killed and wounded servicemen and 12 pieces of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Enemy's losses over past day in this direction amounted to 250 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, five armored combat vehicles, six cars and a D-20 howitzer," the statement says.

In addition, an ammunition depot of the 68th Infantry Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Army was destroyed near Katerynivka in the Donetsk People's Republic.