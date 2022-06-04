UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Lost Up To 90% Of Troops Involved In Battles For Severodonetsk - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Ukraine Lost Up to 90% of Troops Involved in Battles for Severodonetsk - Moscow

Multiple Ukrainian units have lost up to 90% of their military personnel in the battles for Severodonetsk and are now retreating toward Lysychansk, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Multiple Ukrainian units have lost up to 90% of their military personnel in the battles for Severodonetsk and are now retreating toward Lysychansk, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday.

"Units of the Ukrainian armed forces, having suffered critical losses (in multiple units up to 90%) during the battles for Severodonetsk, are retreating in the direction of Lysychansk," Mizintsev said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

