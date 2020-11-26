Ukraine Made a Fuss in Trilateral Contact Group - LPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, said that Ukraine had made a fuss at the group's meeting.

The talks of the Contact Group were held Wednesday in the format of a video conference.

"Ukraine made a fuss in the Contact Group. Ukraine's representative in the Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, Leonid Kravchuk, said at the group's meeting that the Ukrainian side, while preparing a road map, does not intend to consider projects submitted by representatives of the Donbas republics, but wants to see only the draft by the Russian Federation," Miroshnik wrote in his Telegram channel.

He said that Kiev's refusal to discuss and agree with Donbas representatives draft laws to resolve the conflict "is, in fact, a statement about Ukraine's withdrawal from both the Contact Group and the Minsk agreements."

Miroshnik clarified that representatives of the LPR and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), in turn, had asked Kravchuk whether this was the official position of Kiev, and whether Kravchuk was authorized to make such statements. According to Miroshnik, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said such actions by Ukraine were not aimed at resolving the conflict.