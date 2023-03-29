UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Made 'Tragic Mistake' By Transforming Bakhmut Into Symbolic Battle - Polyanskiy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Ukraine Made 'Tragic Mistake' by Transforming Bakhmut Into Symbolic Battle - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Ukraine turned the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, into a symbolic fight, which is a tragic mistake, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

"As for the Ukrainian side, I think they have themselves transformed Bakhmut into a kind of a symbol. And this is their tragic mistake, because now they are throwing in more and more inexperienced conscripts as cannon fodder to this region," Polyanskiy told Sputnik. "The Ukrainian public is also aware of this terrible situation."

Russia is trying to save as many lives as possible and that is why it is moving slowly, he added.

"The fate of Bakhmut is already predetermined, it is a matter of days. Maybe weeks," Polyanskiy said.

Late March, the head of Russia's Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his forces were in control of around 70 percent of the city.

Fierce fighting for Bakhmut ,located north of the city of Donetsk has been ongoing for more than six months. In mid March, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that it would not be an "operational or strategic setback", if the Ukrainian army withdrew from the city. -

