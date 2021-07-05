Ukraine Maintaining 'Balance' in Economic Ties With Belarus - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Ukraine has struck a balance between doing business with Belarus and supporting democratic values and does not want to cut trade with the neighbor yet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday.

"An effective policy balances values and economics. We have found balance in Belarus' case. We support values and the people of Belarus...

but we allow Ukrainian companies to earn money in the Belarusian market," he told a press conference in Kiev.

The diplomat stressed that the "balance" could change with time.

Ukraine followed the European Union in rerouting its air flights around Belarus and banning national carriers from flying to the country in May after a Ryanair airliner flying from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to a Minsk airport over what Belarus said was a bomb scare. A Belarusian opposition journalist and his girlfriend were detained after disembarking.