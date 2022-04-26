UrduPoint.com

Ukraine May Collapse Into Several Independent Countries - Russia's Patrushev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 07:17 PM

The result of policy of the West and the "Kiev regime" may be the collapse of Ukraine into several smaller countries, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said

"If anything today unites people living in Ukraine, it is only the fear of the atrocities of the nationalist battalions.

Therefore, the result of the policy of the West and the Kiev regime under its control can only be the disintegration of Ukraine into several states," Patrushev told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

