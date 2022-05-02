Ukraine May Extend General Mobilization - Military

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 07:23 PM

General mobilization in Ukraine may be extended beyond May 24 if hostilities continue, Roman Horbach, the director for personnel at the headquarters of Ukrainian land forces, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) General mobilization in Ukraine may be extended beyond May 24 if hostilities continue, Roman Horbach, the director for personnel at the headquarters of Ukrainian land forces, said on Monday.

"Mobilization was announced on February 24 for three months. This does not mean, however, that that's when it will end. It will depend on the prevailing situation. If there is the need to replenish the troops, the country's leadership may extend the deadline... If hostilities persist, I am convinced that the leadership will prolong the mobilization," Horbach told a briefing.

He noted that mobilization is still underway, but at a considerably slower pace, given that all units are currently fully manned to perform combat operations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared general mobilization immediately after Russia launched its military operation on February 24. Ukraine has four tiers of mobilization. The third tier launched in early April, applying to those considered the country's "military reserve," namely men liable for service who graduated from military departments of universities.

The fourth tier is the "public reserve," or those who have no age and physical limitations to undertake military service. This includes people with no combat experience who can be sent to join military units when a conflict enters a critical stage.

