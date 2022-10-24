Ukraine May Import Energy From Europe for 2022-2023 Heating Season - Ukrainian Utility

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukraine may import energy from Europe for this heating season despite the import prices being much higher than the domestic ones and the deliveries time-consuming, the chief executive of Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said on Monday.

Russia began targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure on October 10, two days after the blast that hit the Crimean bridge. Moscow believes the Ukrainian special services were behind the attack, as well as a number of other terrorist attacks against civilian infrastructure on the Russian territory. At least 30% of Ukrainian energy facilities have been reportedly destroyed by Russia's retaliatory attacks using high-precision weapons and drones.

"I think that under certain conditions we can import energy this heating season. We remember that we imported electricity from Belarus in previous years.

In current situation it will not happen, we are in a shared energy system with Europe, and such imports are possible from Europe," Kudrytskyi told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

The official added that the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has decided to increase the commercial exchange between Ukraine and Europe, setting the volume of 400 megawatt for export and 500 megawatt for import.

Ukraine exported energy to Romania and Slovakia within the ENTSO-E agreement. In June, Ukraine and Poland agreed to cooperate in the energy sector of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as to phase out Russian energy. Kiev had to halt all energy supplies to European countries after its energy infrastructure sustained critical damage due to Russian strikes.