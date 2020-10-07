UrduPoint.com
Ukraine May Join EU Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Case - Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:13 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukraine could join international partners' possible sanctions against Russia over the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Ukraine could join international partners' possible sanctions against Russia over the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Earlier in the day, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said that a substance similar to Novichok nerve agent, but not on the OPCW ban list, had been found in Navalny's body.

"I have not yet seen the details of this case. I would like us to hear the details of the German side made public, first of all. And then Ukraine will, I am sure, join the sanctions of our international partners," Zelensky said at a briefing following the Ukraine-EU summit.

