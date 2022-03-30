Ukraine May Raise Taxes for Foreign Companies Continuing to Work in Russia - Lawmaker

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry has drafted a bill that seeks to raise taxes by 1.5 times for international companies that operate in Ukraine while also working in Russia, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danil Getmantsev, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Ukrainian Finance Ministry has drafted a bill that seeks to raise taxes by 1.5 times for international companies that operate in Ukraine while also working in Russia, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danil Getmantsev, said on Wednesday.

"I said yesterday that we, together with the Finance Ministry, agreed on the concept of this tax. According to the concept, we propose that these sorts of companies pay direct taxes with a coefficient of 1.5 to the existing rate. Therefore, the rate would be one and a half times higher," Getmantsev told the Ukrainian news Agency.

Getmantsev noted that the bill will touch about 100 large companies, and suggested that the companies concerned would have no recourse to challenge the Ukrainian authorities on the tax increase in courts.

According to the website of Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on March 4 on the compulsory seizure of assets of Russian legal entities in the country. The law allows the seizure of real estate of Russian companies in Ukraine without payment of any damages.