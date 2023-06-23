Ukraine May Receive First F-16 Fighters in Early 2024 - Reports

Ukraine may receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Western sponsors in early 2024, with the Netherlands and Denmark expected to be the first suppliers, the Politico newspaper has reported, citing Western officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Ukraine may receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Western sponsors in early 2024, with the Netherlands and Denmark expected to be the first suppliers, the Politico newspaper has reported, citing Western officials.

Western officials told the newspaper ahead of the NATO July summit in Vilnius, which will be discussing jets for Ukraine among other issues, that shipments could start in early 2024, with no specific date provided.

A former Pentagon official and a current one were cited as saying the F-16s are likely to be handed over by the Netherlands and Denmark, as they are leading the multinational training coalition, but no final decision has been made yet.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the timing of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would depend on progress in the training of Ukrainian pilots. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier in the month that a number of countries were ready to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

Russia has slammed the possible delivery of F-16s to Ukraine, warning that the jets will become a legitimate military target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine will be a further escalation because the jets have a modification that makes them nuclear-capable.