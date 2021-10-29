UrduPoint.com

Ukraine May Receive UK Missiles Brimstone Sea Spear - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:49 PM

Ukraine May Receive UK Missiles Brimstone Sea Spear - Defense Ministry

The new British-made precision-guided Brimstone Sea Spear missile, developed by the MBDA UK, may be supplied to Ukraine for strengthening its armed forces, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the Ukrinform news agency on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The new British-made precision-guided Brimstone Sea Spear missile, developed by the MBDA UK, may be supplied to Ukraine for strengthening its armed forces, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the Ukrinform news agency on Friday.

"The British company MBDA UK is developing a new Brimstone Sea Spear missile, which in the future can be delivered to Ukraine to meet the requirements of the armed forces," the ministry's Department of Military-Technical Policy, Armament Development and Military Equipment was quoted as saying.

On October 21, the Times reported, citing a Ukrainian source, that the United Kingdom is negotiating its first sale of Brimstone missiles with Ukraine. The negotiations are reportedly taking place amid the alleged risk of Russia using gas to infringe upon neighbor's territory.

MBDA UK is the British hand of the European missile manufacturer MBDA, whose name is an acronym reflecting the companies that formed it -- Matra, BAe Dynamics and Alenia. MBDA works with over 90 armed forces worldwide.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Sale United Kingdom May October Gas

Recent Stories

Pak-Nigeria bilateral trade must be enhanced to $1 ..

Pak-Nigeria bilateral trade must be enhanced to $1bln: envoy

55 seconds ago
 Berlin presses UK, France to resolve fishing row

Berlin presses UK, France to resolve fishing row

57 seconds ago
 CTD Bannu kills two terrorists in Mir Ali

CTD Bannu kills two terrorists in Mir Ali

59 seconds ago
 Two persons suffocate to death in well at Phagora ..

Two persons suffocate to death in well at Phagora distt Battagram

5 minutes ago
 Local Bodies elections to be held in AJK by June n ..

Local Bodies elections to be held in AJK by June next year: AJK PM

5 minutes ago
 LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till ..

LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Nov 2

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.