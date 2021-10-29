Ukraine May Receive UK Missiles Brimstone Sea Spear - Defense Ministry

The new British-made precision-guided Brimstone Sea Spear missile, developed by the MBDA UK, may be supplied to Ukraine for strengthening its armed forces, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the Ukrinform news agency on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The new British-made precision-guided Brimstone Sea Spear missile, developed by the MBDA UK, may be supplied to Ukraine for strengthening its armed forces, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the Ukrinform news agency on Friday.

"The British company MBDA UK is developing a new Brimstone Sea Spear missile, which in the future can be delivered to Ukraine to meet the requirements of the armed forces," the ministry's Department of Military-Technical Policy, Armament Development and Military Equipment was quoted as saying.

On October 21, the Times reported, citing a Ukrainian source, that the United Kingdom is negotiating its first sale of Brimstone missiles with Ukraine. The negotiations are reportedly taking place amid the alleged risk of Russia using gas to infringe upon neighbor's territory.

MBDA UK is the British hand of the European missile manufacturer MBDA, whose name is an acronym reflecting the companies that formed it -- Matra, BAe Dynamics and Alenia. MBDA works with over 90 armed forces worldwide.