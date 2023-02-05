UrduPoint.com

Ukraine May Receive Up To 160 Leopard 1 Tanks From German Industry Stocks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Ukraine May Receive Up to 160 Leopard 1 Tanks From German Industry Stocks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Ukraine could receive up to 160 Leopard 1 tanks from the German defense industry stocks, Handelsblatt reported on Saturday, citing sources in the industry.

German companies Rheinmetall and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau could repair most of Leopard 1 tanks that they have in their stocks and then prepare them for exports to Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

On Friday, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that the government had approved exports of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, giving no details on how many tanks would be supplied.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported earlier that day, citing government sources, that the government greenlighted the transfer of 88 Leopard 1 tanks, though there are problems with ammunition, since the tanks are no longer being produced.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that providing Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia German Kiev April Stocks From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

2 hours ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

2 hours ago
 Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Swe ..

Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Sweden's Path to NATO Membership

2 hours ago
 Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union ..

Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union knock Bayern off top

2 hours ago
 Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverp ..

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

2 hours ago
 President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barriste ..

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seek ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.