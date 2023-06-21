Ukraine May Replace Russian Exports of Critical Raw Materials to EU - European Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Ukraine may become the European Union's source of critical raw materials and completely replace Russian exports because Kiev has 21 out of 30 materials necessary for the bloc, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said.

"If you look at critical raw materials, Ukraine has 21 of the 30 materials needed by the EU. It could completely replace Russia's supplies of critical raw materials to Europe," Sefcovic in a comment to the Politico newspaper, published on Wednesday.

The vice-president also said that Ukraine could become Europe's energy storage hub, since the country had the biggest underground storage facilities in Europe.

"Ukraine has the largest underground storage facilities for gas in Europe ” 33 billion cubic meters, just at the border of Slovakia. The potential there is enormous," Sefcovic was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Russian exports to the European Union significantly declined in 2022 after the start of the country's military operation in Ukraine and anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the bloc. In May, the EU said that its exports to Russia had fallen by 55% compared to 2021 levels, and Russian imports to the bloc shrank by almost 60% as a result of the sanctions.