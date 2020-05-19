UrduPoint.com
Ukraine May Resume Air Services With Europe On June 15 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Ukraine May Resume Air Services With Europe on June 15 - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Ukraine may resume air traffic with the European Union on June 15 if the situation with the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko said in an interview with the Ukrainian news outlet The Page published on Monday.

"A decision to reopen public transport [in Ukraine] will be made in the near future. Along with public transportation, inter-regional communication will also be resumed. Air services within the country is one of the stages [on lifting transport restrictions]. I think, [resuming of] international air traffic will depend on the way things will be in the European Union. European countries are talking about June 15 as the date when they plan to open the borders within the EU.

But it will happen only under certain epidemic conditions," Liashko said.

The country began to ease social distancing guidelines on May 11. Non-food stores, restaurants' summer terraces were reopened, and the ban on walking in parks was lifted. At the same time, public transport remains restricted and can be used by citizens, including by doctors and police officers, only upon special permits.

The country's health minister, Maksym Stepanov, said in a daily update on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine climbed by 325 in the past 24 hours to 18,616. The death toll increased by 21 to 535.

