Ukraine May Seek Extradition Of Detained Russians In Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:02 PM

Ukraine is closely monitoring the ongoing situation after more than 30 Russians who allegedly work for the private military company Wagner were detained in Belarus, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Kiev may seek their extradition following accusations that some of the detained individuals took part in the armed conflict in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Ukraine is closely monitoring the ongoing situation after more than 30 Russians who allegedly work for the private military company Wagner were detained in Belarus, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Kiev may seek their extradition following accusations that some of the detained individuals took part in the armed conflict in Donbas.

The Belarusian state-run news agency Belta first reported on Wednesday that more than 30 Russian nationals had been detained on allegations that they were attempting to destabilize the country's political landscape ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov later said that at least 14 of the detained Russian citizens had been "spotted" in Donbas.

"The issue of possible extradition or other legal measures will be decided by the relevant law enforcement and specialized institutions," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow has yet to receive all the details from the recent incident and refuted claims that the Russian government would have ordered the sending of individuals or groups to Belarus with the aim of causing destabilization.

