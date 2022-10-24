Ukraine May Start General Mobilization - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukraine plans to begin general mobilization in response to Russia's partial mobilization to curb the numerical advantage of the Russian army at the front, a source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the Strana newspaper.

"Officially, general mobilization has been announced in Ukraine since February 24. But in fact we have not had any general mobilization so far... Given our limited capacity to organize and arm new units, there was no need for mass conscription. But now the situation is changing. Russia has started mobilization," the source said, as quoted by the media on Telegram.

The source also said that Kiev for the first time faces the need to start general mobilization, adding that due to the lack of proper registration of persons liable for military service, the military committees do not have "real lists" to carry out general mobilization.

"That's why there are talks about handing out summons notices on the streets. Not in order to immediately mobilize people, but to put as many men as possible on the register and then, if necessary, mobilize them.

Although it may not be the most effective way to solve the issue of registration. But it must be solved anyway in the very near future. Because otherwise the increased mobilization plans will be very difficult to fulfill," the source added.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. Ukraine introduced martial law the same day for an initial 30 days and extended it twice, in late March and late April, and announced general mobilization for an initial 90 days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Russian and Ukrainian territories. He said it would require only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.