Ukraine May Start Relaxing Quarantine Measures End Of Month - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:41 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday said that the quarantine measures that are in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak could be relaxed in late April, albeit not lifted entirely

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday said that the quarantine measures that are in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak could be relaxed in late April, albeit not lifted entirely.

Starting on March 12, Ukraine was put under national quarantine that will last until April 24. On Thursday, the Ukrainian government tightened the restrictions concerning citizens over 60-years-old.

"Per our plan, if we register a trend for reduction of morbidity then we begin relaxing the quarantine measures in late April. This process will unfold in several steps," Shmyhal said in a recorded address posted on Facebook.

First, the government will gradually restore public transportation and lift restrictions on going to work.

"This will allow us to restart the economy, starting in early May. At the same time, it does not mean that other quarantine measures will be relaxed," Shmyhal stressed, adding that the restrictions on mass gatherings and entertainment will remain in effect.

Ukraine has 942 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 23 of which have resulted in deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

