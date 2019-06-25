Ukraine May Suspend PACE Membership After Russian Delegation Returns - Delegation Member

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Ukrainian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will suggest to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to suspend the country's membership in the organization upon PACE's decision to restore the rights of the Russian delegation, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and the first deputy chairperson of the Ukrainian parliament, Iryna Herashchenko, said on Tuesday.

"When we return to Kiev, we will seek a meeting with the new Ukrainian president who has not provided any reaction to our suggestion to meet and coordinate our common positions ahead of the June meeting [PACE session] .

.. The entire complicated architecture of Russia sanctions starts shaking ... We believe it is necessary to coordinate positions now. Our suggestion is to suspend Ukraine's membership in this organization that has now started moving toward self-destruction," Herashchenko told reporters, as aired by Ukrainian broadcaster Pryamiy.

Herashchenko voiced the belief that Ukraine should withdraw its invitation for PACE observers to monitor the early Ukrainian parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21.