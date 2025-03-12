Open Menu

Ukraine Military Aid Deliveries Resume Through Poland: Warsaw

Published March 12, 2025

Ukraine military aid deliveries resume through Poland: Warsaw

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Wednesday that US military aid deliveries to neighbouring Ukraine through Poland have resumed to previous levels following US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Washington halted military assistance to war-torn Ukraine after a public clash in the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

But in Jeddah talks on Tuesday Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Moscow and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia -- which prompted Trump to lift the freeze.

"I confirm that arms deliveries via Jasionka (logistics hub) have returned to previous levels," Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski told reporters on Wednesday.

The US and the European Union are top arms suppliers to Ukraine.

He was speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga who visited Warsaw on his way back to Ukraine from Jeddah.

Poland is a staunch ally of Ukraine and has advocated ramped up military aid to the country that since 2022 has been fighting Russian full-scale invasion.

According to Warsaw, up to 95 percent of military aid to Kyiv passes through Poland, in particular through the Jasionka hub close to the NATO country's eastern border.

