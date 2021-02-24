Ukraine Minister Calls for EU Anti-Russian Sanctions for Alleged Crimea Rights Violations

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the EU to impose sanctions on Russia for what he called violations of human rights in Crimea.

Earlier, following a Brussels meeting of EU foreign ministers, a political decision was made to expand anti-Russian sanctions for the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

According to European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the sanctions list should be agreed within a week.

"We positively assess the EU's decision to apply sanctions against the Russian Federation in response to the arrest of Alexey Navalny, but I took the opportunity to reaffirm to my Lithuanian counterpart my deep conviction that the EU's human rights sanctions mechanism should be applied to violators of human rights in occupied Crimea," Kuleba said after a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.