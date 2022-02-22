Ukraine minister urges EU to promise future membership

Ukraine's foreign minister said Tuesday that he had urged European Union member states to promise his country future membership in the bloc in response to Russia's attempts to isolate it

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's foreign minister said Tuesday that he had urged European Union member states to promise his country future membership in the bloc in response to Russia's attempts to isolate it.

"I called on the EU to put aside all the hesitation, all the reticence and skepticism that exists in European capitals and to give Ukraine the promise of future EU membership. That time has come," Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The best strategic decision Europe can make right now is to literally take Ukraine into itself."