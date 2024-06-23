Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills 2, wounds 22: Moscow-appointed governor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A Ukrainian missile attack Sunday on Sevastopol on the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula killed two people including a two-year-old child and wounded 22, the city's Moscow-appointed governor said.

Sevastopol, a Black Sea port city and naval base on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, regularly comes under fire from Ukraine but the toll from Sunday's attack was unusually high.

"According to provisional information, today's attack by Ukraine's armed forces on Sevastopol killed 2 peaceful residents, one of them a 2-year-old child," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

The governor said Ukraine had launched five missiles which Russian air defences intercepted over the sea but fragments fell onto the shore area and pieces of shrapnel wounded people.

Razvozhayev said the missile fragments hit shore areas in the north of the city and set fire to a house and woodland.

Earlier Sunday, a drone launched by Ukraine on Russia's southern Belgorod region killed a man, the governor said.

Three Ukrainian attack drones struck the town of Graivoron a few kilometres from the border with Ukraine, said Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, with one hitting a car park near a multi-storey block of flats.

"A peaceful civilian was killed. The man died from his wounds at the spot," Gladkov wrote on Telegram, while three were wounded.