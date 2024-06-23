Open Menu

Ukraine Missile Attack On Crimea Kills 2, Wounds 22: Moscow-appointed Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills 2, wounds 22: Moscow-appointed governor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A Ukrainian missile attack Sunday on Sevastopol on the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula killed two people including a two-year-old child and wounded 22, the city's Moscow-appointed governor said.

Sevastopol, a Black Sea port city and naval base on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, regularly comes under fire from Ukraine but the toll from Sunday's attack was unusually high.

"According to provisional information, today's attack by Ukraine's armed forces on Sevastopol killed 2 peaceful residents, one of them a 2-year-old child," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

The governor said Ukraine had launched five missiles which Russian air defences intercepted over the sea but fragments fell onto the shore area and pieces of shrapnel wounded people.

Razvozhayev said the missile fragments hit shore areas in the north of the city and set fire to a house and woodland.

Earlier Sunday, a drone launched by Ukraine on Russia's southern Belgorod region killed a man, the governor said.

Three Ukrainian attack drones struck the town of Graivoron a few kilometres from the border with Ukraine, said Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, with one hitting a car park near a multi-storey block of flats.

"A peaceful civilian was killed. The man died from his wounds at the spot," Gladkov wrote on Telegram, while three were wounded.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Car Died Man Belgorod Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

17 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

17 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

17 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

17 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

17 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

18 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

18 hours ago

More Stories From World