Ukraine, Moldova, Romania Agree to Share Information on Wheat Supplies - Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Ukrainian, Moldovan and Romanian agriculture ministers have agreed to share information about volumes of wheat delivered through the so-called "solidarity corridors," the Moldovan Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea met with his Romanian counterpart, Petre Daea, in Bucharest. The two also held online consultations with Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi.

"The three Agriculture Ministers from the Republic of Moldova, Romania and Ukraine agreed to exchange information on the quantities of wheat that will be transported through the 'solidarity corridors.' The purpose of the trilateral meeting was to agree on the method of optimization of grain transit coming from Ukraine, so that Romanian farmers have an opportunity to transport grain, empty warehouses and export products of a new harvest," the ministry said in a statement.

In late April, the European Commission said that it had taken steps to limit imports of certain crops from Ukraine, aimed at eliminating logistical difficulties related to these products in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Those went into effect on May 2 and will last until June 5. Moldovan farmers have appealed to the authorities to urgently impose a similar ban, threatening to announce an indefinite strike starting June 7, if their demand is not met.