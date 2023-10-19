Open Menu

Ukraine Moves To Ban Moscow-linked Orthodox Church

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Ukraine moves to ban Moscow-linked Orthodox Church

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that would ban the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), as Kyiv vows to cut ties with institutions it considers aligned with Russia.

"Draft law number 8371 on the prohibition of religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation was adopted in the first reading," lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, adding that 267 deputies voted for the bill.

Bills must typically pass two readings in the Verkhovna Rada -- the Ukrainian parliament -- before they can be signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lawmaker Inna Sovsun praised the vote as "extremely important".

"So far, this is only the first reading but it is still a historic decision," she said on social media.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Social Media Reading Church

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of D ..

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

22 minutes ago
 Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

52 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

52 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

1 hour ago
 Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" i ..

Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" is a reflection of the revoluti ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Secta ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Sectary-General of Holy Quran Acade ..

2 hours ago
TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen techn ..

TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen technology with the Latest 'Phantom ..

3 hours ago
 AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRIN ..

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

3 hours ago
 vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Gam ..

Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

4 hours ago
 SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World