Ukraine moves to ban Moscow-linked Orthodox Church

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that would ban the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), as Kyiv vows to cut ties with institutions it considers aligned with Russia.

"Draft law number 8371 on the prohibition of religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation was adopted in the first reading," lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, adding that 267 deputies voted for the bill.

Bills must typically pass two readings in the Verkhovna Rada -- the Ukrainian parliament -- before they can be signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lawmaker Inna Sovsun praised the vote as "extremely important".

"So far, this is only the first reading but it is still a historic decision," she said on social media.