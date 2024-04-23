Ukraine Moves To Bring Military-aged Men Home To Fight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Ukraine said Tuesday that it was introducing measures to encourage the return of military-aged men as the army struggles to hold the front lines against Russia, partly because of deepening manpower shortages.
Kyiv has already adopted legislation to toughen penalties for draft dodgers and lowered the age of mobilization to 25. "Staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland. That is why, yesterday I ordered measures to restore fair attitudes towards men of conscription age in Ukraine and abroad. This will be fair," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
"Soon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide further clarifications on the procedure for obtaining consular services within the legal framework for men of conscription age in foreign diplomatic missions," he said.
He did not specify what measures had already been introduced or were being considered.
A document published by Ukrainian media, which was not confirmed by Kyiv, indicated the foreign ministry was suspending consular services for all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60.
The published letter bearing the signature of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga said Ukrainian representative offices would only issue documents to men abroad allowing them to return to Ukraine.
The move would likely oblige Ukrainian men to return from abroad to undergo a variety of administrative procedures that were previously available abroad.
Ukraine's passport office said Tuesday that it had halted issuing some documents in consulates abroad, citing "technical reasons". The drastic measures, introduced more than two years into Russia's invasion, were met with some criticism and concern, with many public figures warning they would be counter-productive.
"This will not make men who went abroad... to come back to Ukraine and to fight," Sergiy Petukhov, a former deputy justice minister, said on Facebook.
Sergiy Fursa, an economist, described the measures as "revenge" and accused the government of acting out of "populism" that risks to "divide society".
The head of the Helsinki Group's Ukraine branch, Oleksandr Pavlichenko, warned that the move could negatively impact Kyiv's reputation abroad.
Outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces have in recent months been steadily ceding ground to Russian forces that recently captured the eastern town of Avdiivka and are now taking surrounding villages.
bur-jbr-ant-oc/js/
Recent Stories
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
Asia hit hardest by climate change, extreme weather: UN weather agency27 minutes ago
-
Muscles and masterpieces: Louvre offers Olympic sport sessions27 minutes ago
-
Migrant boat capsizes off Djibouti leaving 16 dead27 minutes ago
-
UK Rwanda law sparks fear among migrants hoping to cross Channel3 hours ago
-
China issues highest-level rainstorm warning after deadly floods3 hours ago
-
UK's Sunak announces raised defence spending, new Ukraine aid3 hours ago
-
Baby delivered from dying mother's womb in Gaza 'miracle'3 hours ago
-
Russia rejects US journalist Gershkovich's detention appeal4 hours ago
-
Prosecutors accuse Trump of 'willful' violations of gag order4 hours ago
-
French artist JR downsizes at Venice Biennale with Orient Express5 hours ago
-
Umrah & Ziarah Forum 2024: A gateway to enhance pilgrimage services in Holy land6 hours ago
-
16 dead, 28 missing in migrant boat capsize off Djibouti: UN6 hours ago