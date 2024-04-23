Open Menu

Ukraine Moves To Bring Military-aged Men Home To Fight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Ukraine moves to bring military-aged men home to fight

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Ukraine said Tuesday that it was introducing measures to encourage the return of military-aged men as the army struggles to hold the front lines against Russia, partly because of deepening manpower shortages.

Kyiv has already adopted legislation to toughen penalties for draft dodgers and lowered the age of mobilization to 25. "Staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the homeland. That is why, yesterday I ordered measures to restore fair attitudes towards men of conscription age in Ukraine and abroad. This will be fair," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Soon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide further clarifications on the procedure for obtaining consular services within the legal framework for men of conscription age in foreign diplomatic missions," he said.

He did not specify what measures had already been introduced or were being considered.

A document published by Ukrainian media, which was not confirmed by Kyiv, indicated the foreign ministry was suspending consular services for all Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60.

The published letter bearing the signature of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga said Ukrainian representative offices would only issue documents to men abroad allowing them to return to Ukraine.

The move would likely oblige Ukrainian men to return from abroad to undergo a variety of administrative procedures that were previously available abroad.

Ukraine's passport office said Tuesday that it had halted issuing some documents in consulates abroad, citing "technical reasons". The drastic measures, introduced more than two years into Russia's invasion, were met with some criticism and concern, with many public figures warning they would be counter-productive.

"This will not make men who went abroad... to come back to Ukraine and to fight," Sergiy Petukhov, a former deputy justice minister, said on Facebook.

Sergiy Fursa, an economist, described the measures as "revenge" and accused the government of acting out of "populism" that risks to "divide society".

The head of the Helsinki Group's Ukraine branch, Oleksandr Pavlichenko, warned that the move could negatively impact Kyiv's reputation abroad.

Outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces have in recent months been steadily ceding ground to Russian forces that recently captured the eastern town of Avdiivka and are now taking surrounding villages.

bur-jbr-ant-oc/js/

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Facebook Helsinki Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

58 minutes ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

1 hour ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

5 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

7 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

8 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

9 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

10 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

11 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

11 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From World