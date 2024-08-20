Ukraine MPs Vote To Ban Russia-linked Orthodox Church
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday voted to ban the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, as Kyiv cuts religious, social and institutional ties with bodies it considers aligned with Moscow.
Kyiv has been tyring to curb spiritual links with Russia for years -- a process that was hugely accelerated by Moscow's 2022 invasion, which the powerful Russian Orthodox Church sanctified.
In a session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, 265 MPs voted to approve a bill outlawing religious organisations linked with Russia, including the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which is linked to the Moscow patriarchate, several MPs reported.
It needed 226 votes to pass the 450-seat parliament. Some 49 of those places are vacant due to Russia occupying territory in the country's east and other lawmakers having stepped down or been removed.
The bill was welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky's office.
"There will be no Moscow Church in Ukraine," Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said on Telegram.
The bill needs to be signed by Zelensky to come into force.
Lawmaker Iryna Gerashchenko called the vote "historic."
"This is a matter of national security, not religion," she said in a post on Telegram.
The Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church officially broke ties with its Russian counterpart in 2022, but some lawmakers have accused its leaders of collaborating with Russian clergymen despite the invasion.
The Istanbul-based head of the Eastern Orthodox Church granted a breakaway wing, called the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), autocephaly -- religious independence -- from the Moscow Patriarchate in 2019.
That schism was triggered by Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the war between Kyiv and Moscow-backed separatists in the east.
But many parishes and worshippers had stuck with the Russia-linked church.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday that Ukraine was trying to "destroy ... true Orthodoxy."
Under the measure passed on Tuesday, a time limit is set for religious organisations to break their ties to Russia.
