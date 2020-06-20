UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Mulls Reimposing Virus Restrictions As New Cases Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:25 AM

Ukraine mulls reimposing virus restrictions as new cases surge

Ukraine said on Friday it was considering reimposing coronavirus restrictions in several regions as infections surged after the country lifted its lockdown

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):Ukraine said on Friday it was considering reimposing coronavirus restrictions in several regions as infections surged after the country lifted its lockdown.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told reporters that "in certain regions, strict restrictions must be imposed" again.

Stepanov did not clarify which restrictions should be reintroduced or where.

The minister said that the number of coronavirus patients who needed to be hospitalised was also rising across the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered officials explain to citizens the need to adhere to self-isolation and distancing conditions.

"When people understand this, they will stick to quarantine more," he said.

Ukraine registered its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Friday, the 921 new cases meaning the country's total is now approaching 35,000.

Ukrainian authorities said that the number of cases had risen in 15 out of 24 regions.

The western regions of Lviv and Rivne and the capital Kiev were the hardest-hit.

Officials have repeatedly pointed out that many people have ignored safety rules after lockdown restrictions were eased last month when parks, outdoor cafes and beauty salons were reopened.

But some critics have said the uptick in cases is linked to the authorities' inability to identify new cases and prevent the spread of infection.

On Friday, a court ruled it would fine Ukraine's top epidemiological inspector for 17,000 hryvnias ($630) for breaching quarantine rules, in particular for appearing in a cafe without a face mask.

Lockdown measures eased in late May and early June with a resumption of public transport, including metro systems and long-distance and local train services.

Ukraine restarted international flights this week after launching domestic flights earlier this month.

In addition to Ukraine, several other post-Soviet countries including Armenia and Azerbaijan have seen a surge in cases after easing lockdown measures.

From Sunday Azerbaijan will reinstate a tight lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, officials said this week.

Related Topics

Ukraine Fine Metro Armenia Rivne Kiev Azerbaijan May June Sunday Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

1 hour ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.