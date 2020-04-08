Ukraine Must Comply With WTO Ruling on Energy Adjustment by September 15 - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Ukraine must comply with the ruling of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on energy adjustment by September 15, the press service of the Russian Ministry of the Economic Development said Wednesday.

The WTO ruled in favor of Russia in the case of anti-dumping measures on ammonium nitrate, the press service said.