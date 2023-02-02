Ukraine Must Guarantee National Minority Rights Before Joining EU - Hungarian President

If Ukraine wants to join the EU, it must guarantee the rights of national minorities on its territory, this idea is also supported by the presidents of Austria and Italy, Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on Thursday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) If Ukraine wants to join the EU, it must guarantee the rights of national minorities on its territory, this idea is also supported by the presidents of Austria and Italy, Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on Thursday.

"If Ukraine's goal is EU membership, it is necessary to guarantee the rights of minorities. There is a common position in this case, because those who have an idea about the problem, including the presidents of Austria and Italy, support the cause of the Transcarpathian Hungarian minority," Novak was quoted as saying at a meeting with Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev by the MTI news agency.