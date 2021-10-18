Ukraine' Naftogaz Applies to Participate in Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz has applied to participate in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator, CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday.

"Naftogaz as a national company that leads the fight for the energy security of Ukraine, defends national interests, has applied for participation in the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator before the German regulator, Germany's Federal Network Agency," Vitrenko told a press conference.

Naftogaz CEO also said that the company sees "risks" for Ukraine and the whole region over the launch of the Nord Stream 2 project.