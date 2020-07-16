UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Names New Bank Chief After Controversial Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:47 PM

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ):Ukraine's parliament on Thursday appointed a new central bank chief after the controversial departure of his predecessor and amid concerns in Western countries over the bank's independence.

Kyrylo Shevchenko, 47, was appointed to the position after winning the support of a majority 332 lawmakers in a vote in the parliament. The former head of a large state-owned bank, he vowed to preserve the independence of the institution.

