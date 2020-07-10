Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed during their phone talks on Thursday to increase the presence of the alliance in the Black Sea region, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed during their phone talks on Thursday to increase the presence of the alliance in the Black Sea region, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties agreed to strengthen the presence of forces and assets on land, sea and in the airspace of the Black Sea region by increasing air patrols and the presence of ships of the alliance member states' naval forces The Ukrainian Defense Minister expressed interest in establishing a joint exchange of information on the situation in the region and invited NATO member states to join the national strategic exercises planned to be held in the south of Ukraine this fall," the ministry said.

Taran noted that the new status of Ukraine would expand opportunities for dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation with allies, including the exchange of information, new positions for Ukraine's staff in NATO organizations, wider access to military exercise programs.

Ukraine has been trying to join NATO after canceling its non-aligned status in 2014. It changed the constitution last year to enshrine its NATO membership aspirations. The move was met with criticism in Russia, which has repeatedly commented negatively on the alliance's buildup in eastern Europe.

In June, Ukraine acquired the status of a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner. The country's new status does not imply its membership in the alliance. The military bloc continues to support Kiev's aspiration to become a full member.