Ukraine, NATO Commanders Discuss Increase In Military Compatibility - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 09:57 PM

The head of NATO's Allied Land Command and the commander of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had a discussion on the issue of augmenting troop compatibility involving over 30 NATO officials, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The head of NATO's Allied Land Command and the commander of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had a discussion on the issue of augmenting troop compatibility involving over 30 NATO officials, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Commander of the Allied Land Command Roger Cloutier and Commander of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed issues of compatibility increase. For this purpose over 30 NATO officers and generals arrived in Ukraine. During the four-day visit, NATO officials have learned in detail structure, tasks, and facilities of units of Ukraine's Army.

And [we] have defined the priorities for further cooperation development in the short, middle, and long run," the press statement said.

Syrskyi added that further cooperation will entail an internship of Ukrainian officers in Allied Land Command, mutual participation in operational trainings, the exchange of information between the commands, and joint drills.

The ministry stated that Cloutier also visited training centers for Ukraine's land command personnel.

